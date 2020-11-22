Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

