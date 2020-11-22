Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 257,936 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.59. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

