Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 257,936 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.59. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL
Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 5,995 IDACORP, Inc.
Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 5,995 IDACORP, Inc.
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,573 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,573 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL
Blair William & Co. IL Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc.
Blair William & Co. IL Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc.
Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Sony Co.
Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Sony Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report