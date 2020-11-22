Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,330 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

