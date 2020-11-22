Blair William & Co. IL Sells 32,050 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Eventbrite worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 1,839,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 733,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,360 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 98.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 626,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EB. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

