Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 181.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 98,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

