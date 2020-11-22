Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,078 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

