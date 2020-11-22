Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $6,389,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 44.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

