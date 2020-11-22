Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $234.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

