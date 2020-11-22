Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 14,039 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

NLOK opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

