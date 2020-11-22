Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in NiSource by 351.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.