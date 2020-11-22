Blair William & Co. IL Takes $583,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 552,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 240.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after buying an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $88.83 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.