Blair William & Co. IL Has $560,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

