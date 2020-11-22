Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $67.72.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

