Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,380 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,010 shares of company stock valued at $19,922,641 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

