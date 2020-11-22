Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

