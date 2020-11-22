Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after buying an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $10,749,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,675.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,577,099. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $371.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $395.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

