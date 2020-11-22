Blair William & Co. IL Buys 167 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,403 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 520,600 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $17,013,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

