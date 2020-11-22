Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Intersect ENT worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

