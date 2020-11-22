Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,258 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

