Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,209 shares of company stock valued at $52,827,126. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $193.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

