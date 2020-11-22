Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nasdaq by 26.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

