Blair William & Co. IL Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in State Street by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $67.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

