Blair William & Co. IL Sells 356 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $356.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.20 and a 200 day moving average of $240.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $359.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $320,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,856.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,892 shares of company stock valued at $19,117,281. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

