Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Vision were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 430.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,119,000 after buying an additional 3,751,753 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after acquiring an additional 649,650 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in National Vision by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 555,410 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in National Vision by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 664,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 498,768 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 278.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 460,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 339,194 shares during the last quarter.

EYE opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.02, a PEG ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

