Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,457 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 226.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 568,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $21,275,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NTR opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 266.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

