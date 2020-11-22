Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

