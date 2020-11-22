Blair William & Co. IL Has $618,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301,947 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

