The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $938.30 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $969.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.83. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $828.17.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.