Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 36,335 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VKTX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

