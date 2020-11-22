Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.79 and a 200-day moving average of $171.38. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $224.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

