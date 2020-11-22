Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Masimo were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 174.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Masimo by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

