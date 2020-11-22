Blair William & Co. IL Has $663,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

