Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $69.62 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

