Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

