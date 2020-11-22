Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,964 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1,055.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

BATS IGV opened at $326.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.72 and its 200-day moving average is $295.14. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

