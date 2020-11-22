Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

