Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,586 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,421,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDL opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

