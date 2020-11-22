Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

TECL stock opened at $321.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $414.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.44.

