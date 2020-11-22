Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,500 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.60% of CECO Environmental worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 53.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

