Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,188,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Snap-on by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,522,000 after buying an additional 50,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $178.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Insiders have sold 34,585 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,636 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.