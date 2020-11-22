Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

