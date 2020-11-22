Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. CSFB assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

