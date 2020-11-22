Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Community Bank System by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

CBU stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,479 shares of company stock valued at $975,311. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

