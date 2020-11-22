Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $129.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

