Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $121,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $577.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.51. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

