JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

