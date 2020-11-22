BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 61.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,688,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 641,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT opened at $11.26 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

