Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 130.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

