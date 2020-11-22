Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.89% of Luna Innovations worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 321.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.43 million, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing, and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy, and infrastructure industries. It operates Products and Licensing; and Technology Development segment. The Products and Licensing segment include sale of fiber optic test, measurement, and control instruments and modules.

