Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.